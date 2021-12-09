As Liverpool strategize Steven Gerrard’s scheme, Jurgen Klopp mulls Joel Matip’s decision.

With a magnificent victory over AC Milan on Tuesday, Liverpool made it six wins in a row and six out of six in the Champions League.

The much-changed Reds won 2-1 in Italy thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

When Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield with Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool will try to stay up with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Klopp decided to rotate his resources in the middle of the week, with some players skipping the trip to San Siro.

Virgil van Dijk was one of them, and he is anticipated to return to the starting lineup against Villa.

However, Ibrahima Konate’s performance in Milan has cemented his place alongside Van Dijk at the heart of the defense, despite Joel Matip’s preference. The other choices are Nat Phillips and Joe Gomez, who both returned from injury on Tuesday.

Both Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams had strong performances in Italy, but Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to take their places at left and right back, respectively.

Caoimhin Kelleher will likely have to wait until the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City in a week to make his next appearance.

With some recovering from injury and others finding form, Liverpool suddenly has a plethora of midfield alternatives.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara did not travel to Italy, and Fabinho’s appearance was limited to a late substitute appearance.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shone in their absence, while Tyler Morton showed why he is so highly regarded at the Academy.

After more than a month out due to a hamstring injury, Naby Keita returned to duty, while James Milner is eligible this weekend after serving his Champions League suspension.

Harvey Elliott is still out, while Curtis Jones is waiting for doctors to give him the go light to return to full training following a rare eye injury.

Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were eager to play against Milan, and both scored and assisted before being substituted in the second half.

Divock. “The summary has come to an end.”