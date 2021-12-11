As Liverpool receives a transfer boost for Luis Diaz, David Moyes makes a choice on Jarrod Bowen.

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching.

Business has stayed calm at Liverpool in recent years amid what could prove to be a key era for a lot of clubs in the division.

Jurgen Klopp’s side only signed Ibrahima Konate in the summer and are unlikely to embark on a buying frenzy when the transfer window reopens next month.

Liverpool, on the other hand, continues to be associated with high-caliber players, and we’ve compiled a list of the most recent rumours.

Jarrod Bowen90min.com is a website dedicated to Jarrod Bowen.

To fight off mounting interest from Liverpool, West Ham are allegedly set to initiate new contract discussions with Jarrod Bowen.

Since joining the Hammers from Championship side Hull City in January 2020, the 24-year-old has proven to be a huge success.

Other teams are taking notice of his achievements, with Liverpool reportedly being one of the clubs interested in signing the English winger.

However, 90min.com claims that, aware of the growing interest in Bowen, David Moyes’ side are eager to make an arrangement with their star man in 2022, as clubs continue to circle.

Recorded by Luis Diaz

Liverpool may have strengthened their chances of signing Porto midfielder Luis Diaz unwittingly.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with a move for the Colombian midfielder in recent weeks, following the 24-year-outstanding old’s start to the season.

The Reds got a better look at Diaz during recent Champions League matches against the Portuguese side, which ended in simple victories both at home and away.

Porto was eliminated from Europe’s top competition this week, which will have a’significant impact’ on their finances. As a result, the club may be compelled to sell one or two of its most valuable assets.

Phillips, Nat

Press conference in Liverpool

Klopp has stated that he will not obstruct a January transfer for defender Nat Phillips.

Due to the club’s injury problems last season, the 24-year-old emerged as a surprise hero for the Reds, but he has battled to find a starting spot this season with the likes of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk back in action.

Newcastle United and West Ham United have both been connected with the player. “The summary has come to an end.”