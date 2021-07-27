As Liverpool prepares to sell Xherdan Shaqiri, Jordan Henderson has sent a transfer message to Tottenham Hotspur.

For Tuesday, July 27th, here’s your Liverpool Morning Digest.

Jordan Henderson is “everything” Tottenham Hotspur needs, according to a former player who has pushed the Liverpool captain to join the north London club.

Henderson’s future at Anfield has been cast into doubt after a shocking revelation in the Athletic claimed that despite contract talks taking place throughout the summer, no progress has been made on a new agreement for the Reds captain.

According to The Spurs Web, White Hart Lane legend Jamie O’Hara told talkSPORT that he would ‘love’ to see Henderson in a Spurs shirt, albeit admitting that he does not see the deal occurring.

“I would adore him at Spurs,” he remarked. He’s everything we’ve been looking for.

“He’s a boss. On the pitch, a character. In midfield, he’s a force to be reckoned with. I would love for him to join the Spurs.”

With Xherdan Shaqiri’s announcement that he wants to leave Liverpool this summer, one of the more odd Liverpool careers in recent memory is nearing its end.

On the surface, three seasons, 63 appearances, eight goals, and medals in the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup appear to be a tremendous accomplishment.

However, both the player and the supporters who have seen him play for the Reds would believe that he might have done more during his time at Anfield.

Without a doubt, his most important contribution was an assist for Gini Wijnaldum’s header in the 4-0 semi-final win over Barcelona.

But the fact that he was able to play in that match only because of a rare injury to Mohamed Salah summed up how things would mostly play out for him at Liverpool.

Klopp never appeared sure that he should remain with a 4-2-3-1 style that could have suited him better, and the Swiss never felt like a logical substitute for his more fleet-footed colleague.

