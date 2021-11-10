As Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard looks poised to join Aston Villa, Steve McManaman makes a ‘atrocious’ accusation.

Due to the club’s ‘atrocious’ treatment of Dean Smith, former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has advised Steven Gerrard to think twice about becoming the new Aston Villa manager.

After a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats, Smith was fired by the Midlands club on Sunday, bringing an end to a successful three-year tenure at the helm.

Villa have been impacted hard by the departure of club captain Jack Grealish this season, with the squad currently nine points behind where they were at the same point last season.

McManaman has criticized Villa’s decision to cut ways with Smith, believing that the club’s ‘diabolic’ treatment of the 50-year-old should serve as a lesson to Gerrard.

He described Aston Villa’s treatment of Dean Smith as “absolutely terrible.”

“They finished 15th in the Championship.” He’s gotten them to this point, but they’ve lost their finest player, Jack Grealish.

“They’ve had a few of poor outcomes.” They were 2-0 up against Wolves when they lost 3-2, but it wasn’t because of the manager. After five losses in a row, they’ve decided to drop him. He’s been treated in a horrible manner. In football, it’s just ‘the standard’ and ‘normal’ to treat people this way.

“He hasn’t been given the opportunity to bail himself out.” It’s fantastic when you win 20 games in a row. You lose your job if you lose five in a row. It’s dreadful.” Gerrard is the current frontrunner for the open position at Villa Park, and he may have to make a huge decision about his future in the coming days.

The temptation to manage in the English Premier League may be too much for the present Rangers manager, but McManaman believes this is a risky option.

“If it was Steven going to that club, I would just scream ‘No!'” he said in his column for horseracing.net.

Is it safe to assume that if Steven loses five games in a row, he’ll be fired as well, given how they dismissed their manager? And you’re just going to accept it? Certainly not.

“The most important thing is to be content, to have a good relationship with your owner, and to have a. ”

