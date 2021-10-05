As Liverpool is stung by a double absence, Jordan Henderson’s struggles are explained.

Liverpool and Manchester City battled off a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in a Premier League classic.

The game’s high highlights, Mohamed Salah’s early contender for goal of the season, Rodri’s last-ditch goal-saving tackle, and much more dominated post-match discussion.

From a Liverpool standpoint, however, it wasn’t all good. The visitors put on a passing masterclass in the first 45 minutes, controlling the ball and putting Liverpool in their own half for long periods of time.

Though the Reds were able to recover in the second half, some individual performances, particularly captain Jordan Henderson’s, were disappointing.

So far this season, the 31-year-old has appeared in all seven of Liverpool’s competitive matches. However, in recent weeks, and notably on Sunday, he appeared to be falling behind.

Throughout the game, he applied 36 pressures, but only ten of them resulted in possession being recaptured inside five seconds. He only won one of his four tackles, and he and Fabinho combined for the most dribbled past (3) of any Liverpool player.

Despite being a seasoned right-sided No.8, the Liverpool midfielder appeared out of sync with teammates around him at times, struggling to close down play quickly enough and even leaving Fabinho vulnerable to City’s attacking threat.

As Jurgen Klopp pointed out after the game, the blame didn’t lay solely on Henderson’s shoulders.

“Between our winger and our eight, it was easy, we were last line too passive, we called the midfield line back meaning neither Henderson nor Curtis could really come out when needed, we were passive and they could just pass through us,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated.

Henderson’s problems weren’t limited to his play when he wasn’t in possession; he also tended to drive forward passes that weren’t always on, cheaply losing control over at crucial periods, particularly in the first half when Liverpool struggled to maintain pressure in the City half.

“They had chances, didn’t score,” Klopp said, “but what it does is gives you a really awful feeling and makes you want to stop playing football, and then we had these long balls that made no sense.”

