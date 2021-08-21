As Liverpool fire title warning, Jurgen Klopp’s gesture at full-time says it all.

When the Kop began to sway approximately 15 minutes before kickoff at Anfield, it was a sign that the game was about to begin.

It was the simplest refrain in their extensive song catalog, but it left no doubt about the allegiances of those who had finally re-populated football’s most iconic stand.

“Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool!” exclaims the crowd. Liv-er-pool!” They erupted in a shout.

The patrons had been looking forward to this day for a long time. In reality, it’s been close to 18 months.

The 2,000 who flocked to this football pitch in December of last year were given a taste of what was to come this season, before the 10,000 who were permitted in in May, when Crystal Palace were beaten, got a taste of what was to follow.

This, however, was the primary event. Football is making a major comeback. Anfield’s gates reopen in their entirety.

And the 54,000 fans in attendance seemed to enjoy themselves as their team prevailed 2-0 against a willing but ultimately limited Burnley.

Harvey Elliott and Alisson were superb against Burnley, according to Liverpool player ratings.

Burnley was the team that threw Liverpool into a spiral at Anfield in January, when they interrupted a 68-game unbeaten Premier League home record that extended back to April 23, 2017.

The Reds then went on to lose five more games in a row, becoming the first team in club history to lose six consecutive home matches.

Sean Dyche’s tenacious Clarets were also the only team to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the 2019/20 season, when a 1-1 draw was fought on a hot, drowsy Saturday afternoon in July.

Liverpool were expected to blast out of the traps with the wind in their sails, as Klopp recalled Jordan Henderson and handed Harvey Elliott his full Premier League debut for the Reds in midfield.

After a shaky start, it was left to Diogo Jota to break the deadlock once more as he stooped to superbly nod Kostas Tsimikas’ cross beyond Nick Pope on the opposite side.

Although the Portugal striker isn’t known for his aerial prowess, only Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Christian Benteke, and Edinson Cavani have scored more goals in the air since his Liverpool debut 11 months ago. “The summary has come to an end.”