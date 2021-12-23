As Liverpool expose Kasper Schmeichel’s antics, James Milner lashes out at Youri Tielemans.

With a spectacular Carabao Cup victory over Leicester City, Liverpool moved closer to a Wembley final.

The Reds battled back from a 3-1 deficit to draw 3-3 before prevailing 5-4 on penalties in their quarter-final clash on Wednesday. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, and Takumi Minamino all scored.

As a result of the victory, Jurgen Klopp’s team will face Arsenal in a semi-final next month, with the first leg taking place in London.

During the 90 minutes at Anfield, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

For much of the evening, emotions were running high, whether in the seats as Leicester fans yelled about rubbish or on the pitch as the visitors steadily saw the game slip away from them.

For the second week in a row, there was debate over whether play should continue with a Liverpool opponent hurt, this time Marc Albrighton, who came out second best in a firm but fair challenge from Ibrahima Konate.

James Milner gave a brief glance at referee Andy Madley, who remained still, before shrugging his shoulders and continuing on.

When the ball was kicked away, Youri Tielemans dashed over to confront Milner, only to be told flat out where he should go.

To say the deciding penalty shoot-out was exciting is an understatement.

Kasper Schmeichel was doing everything he could to keep every Liverpool player at bay, while Tielemans was seen trying to give the goalie hints on where Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would land his penalty kick – and then bouncing in despair after the keeper failed to save the follow-up effort.

In fact, Schmeichel made no stops during the shoot-out because Takumi Minamino hit the top of the bar.

Because the Reds chose to ignore his antics, they became meaningless.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stopped two spot kicks without any great histrionics. There’s a lesson in there somewhere.

The response of Diogo Jota after scoring the game-winning penalty has been well documented, but Oxlade-Chamberlain also gave something back to the Leicester fans after scoring.

The ball that Minamino shot toward the away end, however, was not returned.

It meant Ryan Bertrand had to step up with a new plan in the event of an unexpected death. “The summary has come to an end.”