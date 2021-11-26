As Liverpool considers other midfield possibilities, Jurgen Klopp mulls over Joel Matip’s decision.

Liverpool’s outstanding Champions League success continued on Wednesday with a win over Porto.

The Reds won 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool will return to the Premier League on Saturday when Southampton comes to town, having previously held Manchester City and United this season.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

While Klopp avoided the urge to make sweeping changes in midweek, he did make four changes from the team that defeated Arsenal the weekend before.

Virgil van Dijk was on the bench against Porto and is expected to start against his former team, with Ibrahima Konate replacing Joel Matip at center-back.

Matip, on the other hand, seldom starts three games in a row and might be replaced, with Nat Phillips another option. Following a calf injury, Joe Gomez is yet to return to training.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to replace Neco Williams at right-back, while Andy Robertson is expected to replace Kostas Tsimikas on the other flank.

Klopp, who appeared to be limited on alternatives in the engine room, now has a multitude.

Jordan Henderson had another cameo against Porto, demonstrating his fitness, while James Milner returned to action after a month out.

Tyler Morton made a strong case for himself with a strong performance on his Champions League debut, while Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both impressed, while Fabinho only came on for the final quarter.

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, on the other hand, are still out, and Naby Keita has yet to return to training following his hamstring injury.

Takumi Minamino’s performance in the middle of the Liverpool assault on Wednesday was significantly more encouraging than in prior appearances.

Nonetheless, Diogo Jota is expected to return to the starting lineup after sitting out the match against Porto due to Roberto Firmino’s injury.

Given the Reds’ upcoming three Premier League games in eight days, Klopp may contemplate resting either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

With another exciting run-out as a replacement, Divock Origi provided a reminder of his claims. “The summary has come to an end.”