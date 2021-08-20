As Liverpool braces for severe weather, here’s how to keep your dog calm during a thunderstorm.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit the UK, and pet owners should be aware of the risks to their dogs.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office for broad sections of the UK, including Liverpool.

Many pet owners are unaware of the detrimental affects that bad weather can have on their dog’s general health.

Bad weather is thought to aggravate our dog’s existing health problems, particularly in those with arthritis.

A yellow weather notice is in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, warning of heavy showers and thunderstorms that might interrupt travel and create floods.

“Dogs with arthritis, like people, are known to struggle more in severe weather,” said Dr. Joanna Woodnutt, a veterinarian.

“One probable explanation why dogs are grumpier than usual in inclement weather is a painful arthritic flare-up.

“Keeping your house warm can help to keep these aches and pains at bay, and you might want to invest in a warm and waterproof dog coat for when you’re out and about.

“A disruption in habit caused by severe weather is likely to disturb certain dogs more than others. It’s normal that your dog will become depressed if you take shorter walks, fewer walks, or no walks at all.

“As much as possible, keep your regimen consistent. While it’s fine to skip a walk or two, it’s preferable to invest in some bad-weather gear so you can keep your dog active throughout the winter.”

The following is some advise from TeamDogs on how to keep your dog safe during thunderstorms.

As a result of the thunder, pets may be terrified and apprehensive, and will require comfort from their owners. That’s why it’s ideal to keep them close to you at all times so you can lavish them with extra affection.

When your dog is anxious, though, it’s crucial to remember not to comfort him too much because this can promote their fearful behavior. The dog will be soothed if you act normal and speak in a calm voice.

Give your dogs attention in the form of their favorite food or toy to distract them from the noise.

If the weather outside is deteriorating, make sure you have a dry and.