As Laura Tobin writes on climate change from the Arctic, she notices a GMB issue.

As Laura Tobin reported live from the Arctic Circle, GMB viewers were quick to flag out an issue.

Laura, a weather presenter, informed viewers about the catastrophic effects of climate change in the Arctic, as well as the implications for the rest of the world.

Laura asked a local guide about the changes he’d noticed in the area over the last ten years and what he expected to see in the future.

Laura’s story disturbed GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, with Richard pointing out the menace that polar bears were becoming in towns due to their inability to hunt food in the traditional way.

Many viewers, however, noticed a major flaw in Laura’s account, with many questioning why she needed to fly to the Arctic for her broadcast.

Several viewers questioned her travel on social media, with some accusing GMB of being “hypocrites.”

“How much did it cost to fly Laura out, and what is her carbon footprint for the journey?” Colin Basterfield said. Hypocrites.”

“I know, we’ll FLY someplace to whine about our carbon footprint and global warming,” Emily remarked. They could have done it from the studio with ease. What a blunder.”

“Talking about climate change, but also flying one of their weather reporters out to the Arctic to talk about climate change,” Kelly explained.

“Absolute hypocrisy in its purest form, flying a crew out to shoot Laura live from the Arctic Circle, preaching to us all on climate change when she could have done it from the studio,” Fi added.

“Climate problem – errr, how did you get there?” Trish inquired. This only adds to the problem of climate change.”