As Kim Kardashian reunites with Kanye West, Pete Davidson bonds with his sister.

While his girlfriend Kim Kardashian was in Florida, Pete Davidson was seen spending time with his sister, Casey Davidson.

According to Page Six, the Davidson siblings were seen courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game on Tuesday night.

The “Saturday Night Live” star wore an oversize light-wash denim jacket, a beige baseball cap, and a colorful pair of patchwork leggings for the outing, after being caught packing on the PDA with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum last month. He finished off his ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Casey, on the other hand, wore a black leather jacket with blue trousers and a Gucci handbag.

Throughout the game, the siblings were seen smiling and laughing, indicating that they were having a good time together.

Meanwhile, Kardashian reunited with ex-husband Kanye West in Miami on Tuesday to watch late designer Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show.

At Marine Stadium, they were accompanied by their 8-year-old daughter North, who wore all-black costumes in honor of Louis Vuitton’s former artistic director, who died at the age of 41 on Sunday after a private two-year fight with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer.

Following Kardashian’s hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” in October, the reality star and Davidson began dating.

The two have been photographed going on dinner dates, holding hands, and celebrating Davidson’s birthday since her performance on the comic sketch show.

West, who has four children with Kardashian – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 – deleted all of his Instagram posts on Monday after sharing a lengthy Thanksgiving prayer asking for forgiveness.

In the video, the “Gold Digger” rapper, who now goes as Ye, says, “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the hurt that I’ve created.” “I accept responsibility for my conduct. Misactions is a new word to add to your vocabulary. All of my accomplishments and failures have one thing in common: I.” Despite West’s public pleas, a source close to Kardashian told E! News that she had no plans to reconcile with her ex. She had “tried for a long, long time” to make their marriage work and had “hit her breaking point,” according to reports.