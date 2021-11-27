As Kim Kardashian dates Pete Davidson, Kanye West wants the ‘Family Back Together.’

In a Thanksgiving prayer broadcast on social media, Kanye West reiterated his request to reunite his family and reconnect with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

West, who officially changed his name to Ye last month, posted a five-minute video on Instagram on Thursday that included a choir singing in a dimly lit chamber while West spoke in voice-over.

The Yeezy founder said in the video that one thing he is “very thankful” for this year is “family.”

He discussed what brings him joy, such as seeing his “mini-me” son Saint play catch with Tom Brady, and what he regrets, such as running for president last year “without appropriate preparation and no allies on either side.”

“My mini-me is a mix of two of my favorite things: me and my wife’s face,” West said at the start of the video while discussing his second child with Kardashian.

“Every day, all I think about is how I can reunite my family and heal the hurt that I’ve created,” the “Gold Digger” rapper stated. “I accept responsibility for my conduct.” Misactions is a new word to add to your vocabulary. All of my accomplishments and failures have one thing in common: I.” West admitted to his “mistakes,” citing how drinking “heightened” his “hair-trigger fury.” The artist, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, recalls being put on strong medication during a manic episode in 2016, and said his wife and family had to “endure” more bouts as he went on and off medication.

He also revealed that his political activities caused him and Kardashian to be at odds.

“I embarrassed my wife in the way I presented information about our family during the one and, thank God, only press conference,” West stated, referring to him publicly addressing how he and his wife discussed having their first child, North, aborted when they found out she was pregnant.

Following the incident, West’s father told him to “write your speech next time.”

West’s prayer appeared to be a follow-up to his appeal at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, in which he stated that God wants him to reconcile with his wife.

"The narrative God wants to see is that we can be redeemed in all of these relationships," West stated during a charity event to support people living near Skid Row in Los Angeles. "We've made blunders." I've made blunders. I've done it in front of the public.