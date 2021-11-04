As Kaide Gordon’s plot is revealed, Billy Koumetio delivers a’mature’ Liverpool reminder.

Billy Koumetio made his senior debut the last time Liverpool had a dead rubber in the Champions League.

But, since his 45-minute appearance at FC Midtjylland in December, the centre-back has continued to improve away from the spotlight.

However, European competition continues to be an important indicator of progress.

And Koumetio was outstanding as the young Reds resurrected their UEFA Youth League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Academy in Kirkby on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to assisting on Max Woltman’s opener midway through the second half, the 18-year-old showed his eye for a pass by providing the assist that eventually unlocked the visitors defense.

Coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson comments, “I felt Billy was great.” “He was incredible.

“He received a yellow card midway through the first half, which was always going to be difficult, but I felt he handled it well and played a mature game.”

“Billy is a giant, but he’s just 18 years old.” If you put him next to another 18-year-old, people are likely to think he should be different.

“However, he is 18 years old.” He’s doing fantastically. We know he has a lot of potential, and he showed that against Atletico.” Woltman was another to stand out, despite having a penalty saved in the first half, to set Liverpool on their way with a wonderful strike before captain Jarell Quansah made the game safe with a prodded goal from a corner.

“Max was outstanding from start to end,” adds Bridge-Wilkinson, whose team had just lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in Spain a fortnight before. “If you’re going to take penalties, you’re going to have one saved or missed at some time.”

“It was inspiring to see him have the mentality, guts, and resolve to persevere and perform as well as he did afterwards.”

“In the last few of days, we were crystal clear about what we wanted and how we wanted to approach the game.” The boys were aware of this and complied with our requests.

“We thought we’d be able to be a little more aggressive with the way we pressed at home since the conditions are more similar to what we’re used to.”

