As Jordan Henderson exercises with La Liga team, Gini Wijnaldum breaks the Liverpool silence.

Gini Wijnaldum, a former Liverpool midfielder, has spoken up about his departure from the club this summer, stating that he “didn’t feel loved” by certain elements of the fanbase.

After helping Jurgen Klopp’s side win the Champions League and Premier League, Wijnaldum left Anfield for PSG on a free transfer this summer.

However, in an exclusive interview with The New York Times, the Dutch midfielder blamed social media abuse for making him feel unloved.

“Every day in practice and in games, I gave it my all.

“Liverpool was a huge part of my life. There was a time when I didn’t feel loved or respected in that environment.

“Not by my teammates, not by the Melwood staff. I knew they all adored me, and I knew they adored me. It wasn’t from that direction, but rather from the opposite.

“There was a time when I didn’t believe I was loved. I’ve experienced it a few times in the last two seasons.

“The media did not assist. There was a rumour that I didn’t take the [Liverpool] offer because I wanted more money, and the supporters saw that as, “OK, he didn’t get the offer, so he doesn’t try his hardest to win games.” Everything seemed to be working against me.

“At times, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, me again?’”

He goes on to say, “The people in the stadium and the fans on social media were two different things.” “I can’t say anything terrible about them in the stadium. They were always there for me.

“If we lost, I was the one who received the blame on social media, [saying]that I wanted to quit. ‘Wow, if they only knew what I was doing to keep healthy and play every game,’ I thought at one point.

The complete story may be found here.

Jordan Henderson appears to be working with RCD Mallorca, who were just promoted to La Liga, as he continues to keep fit over the summer.

Following his participation in this summer’s European Championships, where the Three Lions reached the final on July 12th, Henderson was granted more time off.

This summer, Klopp planned to give all of his players at least three weeks off, but Henderson has accepted.