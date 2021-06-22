As hundreds assemble to protest after a wave of homophobic crimes, we’ve compiled a list of the greatest posters.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Liverpool to denounce a series of homophobic attacks with funny and emotive banners.

LGBT+ people have been stabbed, threatened with rape and murder, and shouted homophobic slurs in violent assaults that have shaken the city in recent weeks.

Crowds marched through the city center on Tuesday to show their solidarity for individuals who had been attacked and to denounce the treatment they had received.

Here are a few of the outstanding posters carried by participants during the protest:

After a spate of brutal attacks on LGBT+ individuals in Liverpool, protesters made their voices heard in a display of defiance. As they marched through Liverpool’s city center, marchers chanted “queer lives matter.”

These folks will not be deterred from expressing their love and joy by the possibility of violence. “We will not live in fear,” one protest speaker proclaimed. Be enraged, be present, and be queer.”

The point of today’s demonstration is effectively captured in these posters. Following weeks of documented incidences of suspected homophobic and transphobic attacks, LGBT+ people in Liverpool are refusing to be hushed by their fear.

As they marched through Liverpool’s city center today, protesters yelled “love is love.” They assembled at the corner of Church and Lord Streets before marching up to St John’s, passing through Williamson Square on their way to Victoria Street in Liverpool’s “gay quarter” and returned.

Staying on the topic of love, this rainbow heart poster highlighted the diversity of the crowd protesting today. Protesters took a stand for the right of everyone, regardless of race, sexuality or gender, to love who they love and be who they are without fear of being attacked or abused.

This poster speaks to the fears of many people who attended the protest in Liverpool city centre. LGBT+ people are often scared to show affection to people they love in public in case they are attacked.

They were so near to rhyming, but the message was clear. Queer people are here, and they want the hate and the violence to disappear.

Yasmine, a 13-year-old bisexual person who attended with their mother, knew just how to fan the heat. Summary ends.