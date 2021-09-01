As her son turns one month old, Lauryn Shannon-Efird posts a photo of Baby Bentley’s first smile on Instagram.

After Bentley Jameson turned one month old, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird paid tribute to him on social media.

On Monday, the 21-year-old reality actress shared a series of photos of her second child on Instagram. A photograph of infant Bentley’s first smile is included in the series.

“Of course, I’m a couple days late [emoji tears of joy].” On the 21st, our lovely child turned a month old! “He really does provide nice lovings, despite the fact that he doesn’t do anything except sleep and make messy diapers,” Lauryn wrote.

“I can’t wait to see you develop further. “Mommy, papa, and big sister [blue heart emoji]love you a lot,” she said.

Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon, Pumpkin’s aunt, responded promptly to the post, saying she’s “missing all my snuggles” from Bentley and Lauryn’s 3-year-old daughter, Ella Grace.

Several followers also filled the post with well-wishes for Lauryn’s second kid with husband Josh Efird, 25, who is 25 years her junior.

“Congratulations on your one-month anniversary. One fan said, “He’s so lovely.”

“Way to go, Pumpkin and Josh! Isn’t he just adorable?” another remarked.

“He’s very dashing! A third person added, “He looks exactly like his father.”

Some viewers were also curious as to when the family will return on television. Despite the fact that Pumpkin has yet to respond to the enquiries, it has already been confirmed that they were filming content for a new show.

Doe Doe shared some images of her lovely moments with Lauryn and her kids on Instagram last month after spending time with them. In the comments, a fan questioned Doe Doe if they were filming, and the latter confirmed it.

Doe Doe, on the other hand, did not provide any additional information. It was unclear whether they were filming for a new show or the yet-to-be-announced Season 6 of “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”

We TV has yet to confirm the reality show’s renewal, but Mama June Shannon, 42, has already stated that they will return with a new season a day after Season 5 ended in June.

If Mama June and her family return to television for a new season, fans are unlikely to see Geno Doak, who just split up with Mama June. Geno was also sentenced to 16 months in prison last month for his illegal cocaine offense, while Mama June relocated to Florence, Alabama.