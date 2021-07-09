As her mother watched, a fake paedophile hunter wanted to rape the girl repeatedly.

A paedophile stated he wanted to rape a 12-year-old girl repeatedly as her mother watched.

Marc Stokes-Denson attempted to claim that he was operating as a paedophile hunter and that he maintained the conversation because he was “concerned,” but the jury didn’t believe him.

The 45-year-old was actually conversing with an undercover cop posing as ‘Becky.’

READ MORE: Mother cultivated marijuana in her garden to aid her son with his ‘problems’

At Liverpool Crown Court, prosecutor David Polglase said Stokes-Denson used the names ‘KinkDomM UK’ on Chat Avenue and ‘live:d***stokes’ on Skype.

Judge Anil Murray said Stokes-Denson “established a friendship” with “Becky” over the course of two months.

He told her that he was sexually interested in her 12-year-old daughter, ‘Lizzie,’ and that the two of them would sexually abuse the ‘kid’ together in filthy talks.

“On one particular day, ‘Becky’ enabled ‘Lizzie’ into the computer to ‘chat’ with the defendant, and the defendant engaged in sexual conversation with ‘Lizzie,” Mr Polglase said.

Stokes-Denson was detained on September 8, 2019, and stated in a police interview that he had reported ‘Becky’ to an online admin, despite the fact that he had no evidence of this.

He stated that he “continued to communicate with Becky because he was concerned and wanted to learn more.”

He denied having a sexual attraction to youngsters and claimed he continued because he needed “proof” to show police.

A jury found Stokes-Denson, of The Close, Walton, guilty of conspiring to engage in penetrative sexual contact with a child between May 28 and August 6, 2019.

Between the same dates, he was also found guilty of trying sexual communication with a youngster.

Defending attorney Stephen Tettey said: “The defendant expresses regret for the situation he has put himself and his family in.

“He regrets his actions and recognizes the difficulty that members of the jury must have had in hearing a case of this magnitude.”

Mr Tettey said there was a “prospect of rehabilitation” and that Stokes-Denson had had “counselling” treatment and was “prepared to assist.”

“A rehabilitated defendant is preferable to one who is just punished,” Mr Tettey remarked.

Stokes-Denson is “not the person he was in 2019,” according to him, and his family is suffering as a result “Please continue to help. The summary comes to a close.