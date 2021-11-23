As he was instructed to expose himself at the back of the police station, a man ‘felt like sobbing.’

A judge found that a guy who “felt like crying” when police forced him to extend his buttocks and expose his penis was not “intimately searched.”

In May of 2018, Anthony Owens was detained and escorted “to the back of the police station,” where he was told to strip naked and reveal sensitive regions of his body so investigators could check if he was harboring Class A drugs.

The reason for his arrest was never revealed, but a court heard that he was never prosecuted or convicted of any crime as a result of his arrest.

Mr Owens has filed a lawsuit against Merseyside Police, accusing the agency of violating his human rights and failing to follow protocol, and a trial is scheduled for next year at Liverpool County Court.

However, under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (PACE), which governs how police deal with suspects during and after arrest, a legal dispute developed about whether the search should be classified as a “intimate search” or a lesser “strip search.”

According to PACE Sections 55 and 56, intimate searches can only be carried out forcibly to seek for dangerous weapons, but they can also be used to look for Class A drugs if the suspect agrees and a senior officer deems it necessary.

To be classified as “intimate,” a search must include the “physical examination of a person’s body orifices other than the mouth,” according to the legislation.

Mr Owens’ claim that he was “strip searched” was dismissed by a judge at Liverpool County Court, who agreed with Merseyside Police and threw out the sections of his claim that linked to a “intimate search.”

Mr Owens’ legal team, on the other hand, took the case to the High Court, where it was heard by Mr Justice Fordham.

Justice Fordham observed in a written ruling: “The Respondent’s [Merseyside Police’s] pleaded defense claims that the’strip search’ was legal.

“After being ‘requested’ to remove his trousers and underwear, the Appellant [Mr Owens] was ‘asked to [expose and move his genitals]and then to turn around and lean over, parting his bottom cheeks,’ according to the defense.

“‘People have been known to conceal Class A substances in certain regions,’ the report continues.

