As he unpacks his ASDA groceries, Dad is startled to observe the sweetcorn bag moving.

As he was unpacking his ASDA online delivery, a terrified father claims he saw a “live maggot.”

On Sunday, August 29, the Aintree father was unpacking his online shopping from ASDA, which had been stored in the Ormskirk Road store, when he noticed something moving in a bag of baby sweetcorn.

A live maggot was discovered within the bag, which the 30-year-old described as “disgusted.”

“I was just unpacking the order with my wife and organizing things to go into the fridge when I observed something moving,” the father-of-one, who asked to stay unnamed, said.

“I was horrified and disgusted when I saw the maggot.

“I would have eaten it myself for tea or given it to my one-year-old son if I hadn’t seen that.

“I had a stomachache.”

The man immediately contacted ASDA customer service after seeing the insect, despite the fact that the store told The Washington Newsday it had not received a formal complaint from the customer.

“I got in touch since I didn’t know if they would need to execute an urgent recall,” the 30-year-old explained.

“I’m simply worried that it may have happened to others as well.

“We were fortunate, but my son could easily have eaten that.”

“All of our fresh fruit and veg is carefully washed as part of the packaging process, but because our baby sweetcorn is grown naturally in the ground, a tag-along may find its way through,” an Asda spokesman stated.

“While we have yet to receive a complaint from this consumer, anyone who is dissatisfied with a delivery can return it for a full refund.”