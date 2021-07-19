As he recovers from a leg operation, Ben Shephard makes ‘changes’ to GMB.

Ben Shephard has returned to Good Morning Britain after undergoing leg surgery.

The 46-year-old had his leg up on a chair and was supported by a pillow under the presenting desk as he was welcomed back to work.

The presenter had surgery two weeks ago after rupturing his ACL, tore his meniscus, and broke his leg during a football game.

On this episode of Good Morning Britain, Ben has a co-host. Susanna Reid said, “Hello Stranger.” Thank you for returning!”

Susanna remarked, “You seem a little uneasy, so I’ll just fetch the small cam.”

She then turned her attention to Ben’s leg, which was propped up against a chair.

Ben added, “I just thought, because I’ve been gone for a few weeks, I’ll start bringing in the adjustments.” I believe I should be able to stand and perform the concert.”

He continued, “while pretending [he]was still a 25-year-old,” how he damaged his leg.

“Thank you all for your thoughtful messages; it’s wonderful to know that you all care,” Ben remarked.

“Could you kindly pass on some of that love to my wife, as she is the one who is genuinely suffering?”

“But thus far, everything has gone well; I’ll be two weeks post-op tomorrow.”

Susanna commented, “Yeah, I know, let’s think of the genuine victim here.”

Ben’s return was announced on GMB’s Twitter account, and fans were ecstatic to see him on their televisions again.

