As he prepares to host the 2021 Emmy Awards, Cedric the Entertainer reveals his “big plans.”

As he prepares to host the annual awards program for the first time on Sunday, Cedric the Entertainer spoke about the 2021 Emmy Awards.

In an interview with People on Wednesday, he stated, “It’s an honor to be the guy in charge—you know, running the post.” He joked, “I’m the Tom Brady of this joint,” adding that everyone engaged in the show “had to sign an NDA.” For the big night, he teased a big dance sequence with a lot of superstars as well as his characteristic humour.

“The way the program was done, I only get about five minutes up front, but I’m going to sneak in some additional stuff after that. He told the site, “I’m already like, ‘Look, I gotta get my jokes off, man.”

He also joked about bantering with the audience’s superstars, with the exception of one female celebrity, whom he considered off-limits to his wit. “Will Betty White be there?” He joked, “That’s the only guy I wouldn’t go in on.” “Everyone else is going to get it,” says the narrator.

Cedric the Entertainer explained how he intends to bring his sense of style to the stage. Throughout the evening, he plans to wear at least three to four hats, according to him. He added, “We’ve got a whole hat cart coming in.” “I intend to have some fun with it.”

The Emmy Awards in 2021 will have a small live audience consisting of nominees and their guests. The performance was held virtually as the COVID-19 epidemic reached its climax in numerous states across the United States in 2020.

In a recent interview with People, Cedric the Entertainer stated that despite his small audience, he will give his all in his hosting role.

“It almost feels like a re-emergence, because everything was virtual after COVID, and now they’ve lowered the size of it,” he remarked. “At first, we were returning to the grand, magnificent, and opulent night of the stars. And it’ll still be fantastic. However, with COVID, we were able to minimize the size.”

The 2021 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.