As he offers an update from his hospital bed, Christian Eriksen delivers a heartwarming message.

Christian Eriksen, the star of Denmark’s national team, has posted his first social media message since having cardiac arrest during a match against Finland on Saturday.

Eriksen required CPR on the field, according to Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen, who later revealed that the Inter Milan player had ‘passed away.’

At the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the scores were locked at 0-0 when the 29-year-old fell to the ground while controlling a throw-in with no one around him.

As medical personnel raced on for treatment, Denmark players and supporters were in tears, with his anguished teammates creating a shield around him as the operations took place.

Eriksen wrote on Instagram this morning, ” “Hello there, everyone.

“Thank you very much for your lovely and inspiring greetings and messages from all over the world. It means a lot to my family and me.

“Under the circumstances, I’m fine. I still have to go through some tests at the hospital, but I’m in good spirits.

“Now I’ll be rooting for the Danish boys in their upcoming bouts.

“Play for the entire country of Denmark. “All the best, Christian.”

At a news conference following the event, Boesen said: “The exams that have been completed so far appear to be satisfactory.

“We are baffled as to why this occurred. That is a question I am unable to answer.

“I didn’t see it happen live; I saw it on the screen later. It turned out to be a heart arrest. We performed cardiac resuscitation while he was gone.

“How close did we get? I’m not sure. After one defib, we were able to get him back. That was a quick response.

“I’m not a cardiologist, so I’ll leave the intricacies to the professionals.”