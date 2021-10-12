As he ‘knew he was going to die,’ the owner of some of Liverpool’s biggest bars texted his wife.

Less than an hour before his heart stopped in the middle of a bout of covid, a businessman contacted his friends and family to say “look after my kids.”

Andrew Mikhail went into cardiac arrest for 17 minutes while physicians and nurses at Wigan Hospital’s intensive care unit battled for his life.

Andrew, chairman of the Mikhail Hotel & Leisure Group, which owns Southport’s Lord Street and Bold hotels, as well as the Punch Tarmey’s and Doctor Duncan’s restaurants and other venues, was so near to death that his wife was informed he had “no chance” of survival.

He survived the near-death experience, but he spent six weeks on a ventilator, developing sepsis, holes in his lungs, and a chest infection before gradually regaining full awareness over the course of a month.

Against all odds, the father-of-four has recovered from his worst days and is now “75 percent” back to his old self.

“I’m just thankful for every day now,” he told The Washington Newsday. Every day today is a bonus day for me.

“It may sound strange, but I now see life in a completely different light; I enjoy simple pleasures like looking at the grass while I go through a field.”

“I simply hope that everything I’ve gone through gives individuals in recovery hope that things will get better, even if it takes a little longer.”

Andrew’s “horror” began on Boxing Day last year, when he and his wife, Vicky Mikhail, both tested positive for Covid-19.

Andrew was having trouble breathing by December 29, and Vicky screamed for aid when he began to turn blue.

He was rushed to Wigan Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Within a few days, a consultant came over to me and said, ‘see, your lungs are weakening, we need to put you on a ventilator,'” Andrew explained.

“I recall saying, ‘No way.'” I had just happened to be watching something that stated that just one out of every ten persons who are put on a ventilator will be able to get off it, so I was basically stating that I would not be getting on one.

“They left me because they could see I was getting stressed,” says the narrator.

“The summary comes to an end.”