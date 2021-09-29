As forensics operate at the scene of the man’s death, Cordon remains in place.

As forensics continue their work, a cordon remains in place in the area where a man was discovered dead in an alleyway.

A modest cordon has been established, and a mobile station has been established in the estate that has been the subject of forensic investigations in recent days.

The most recent arrest was made on Monday, and four persons have been questioned on suspicion of murdering James Richards.

On what would have been his birthday, a ‘loving’ man was discovered dead in an alleyway.

Mr Richards’ corpse was discovered in a secret tunnel by a member of the public at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, what would have been his 33rd birthday.

Detectives suspect he was the victim of a targeted assassination on Tuesday night or the morning of the day he was discovered.

They’re also looking into the likelihood that the injuries that led to his death happened somewhere other than the alley between Woodbine and Harebell streets where he was discovered.

Over the weekend, police protection was lifted from both of those streets.

Reading Street, Reading Close, and Elstow Close were all given special attention.

The estate, which is off Stanley Road, is now available to the public, with the only police cordon remaining covering property on Reading Street and Elstow Close.

Nearby, a mobile police station has been put up, and forensic officers are still on the site.

Earlier this week, a 38-year-old Liverpool man was arrested on suspicion of Mr Richards’ murder.

A 22-year-old guy from Kirkdale, as well as a man and a woman, both 32, from Liverpool, have been questioned on suspicion of murder. She was also detained on suspicion of helping a criminal.

All three have now been released pending the outcome of the investigation by the police.

Mr Richards’ family made an emotional letter paying respect to him on Tuesday, police said he was from the L11 area of the city.

“A great hole has been torn in our family,” they stated. One of our most prized members has been slain in his prime.

“James, you are brave, devoted, loving, and generous.

“For only 33.” “Summary concludes.”