As firefighters hurried to put out the flames, there was a loud explosion.

A fire broke out at a retail park in Ellesmere Port, resulting in a thunderous explosion.

On Sunday, September 5, the fire spread through two caravans and could be seen from surrounding homes as emergency crews attempted to put out the flames.

According to The Washington Newsday, one eye witness heard a ‘boom’ coming from the motorhome site on Rossmore Road East before her husband ran over to see if anyone needed assistance.

“We heard a big blast and first thought it was a firework since we get a lot of them,” Lisa Mcnay said. “But then I peered out of my bedroom window and saw smoke and the flames so promptly called through to emergency services.

“I wasn’t sure if it was a car since it appeared to be close to the road from where we were, and then we were concerned because it appeared to be close to the houses.

“My husband rushed around looking for anyone who needed assistance, and I called to inform them that there was a fire.”

On Sunday, James Watkins was in his garden getting ready to take his dog for a walk when he heard a crash.

“I walked upstairs and peered out of my bedroom window to see if I could see anything and saw the smoke from the mobile home place,” James told The Washington Newsday.

“At around 9.50pm firefighters were alerted to reports of a vehicle fire on Rossmore Road East, Ellesmere Port,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“When the personnel arrived on the scene, they discovered two caravans that were well alight.

“To combat the fire, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus deployed two hose reel jets and a 45mm main jet.

“After that, the personnel utilized a hose reel jet to calm things down.

“Firefighters were held for almost 90 minutes at the scene.”