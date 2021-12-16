As Everton and Liverpool wait, the Premier League issues a statement explaining the postponement decisions.

As Everton and Liverpool’s matches remain in doubt, the Premier League has moved to explain how it postpones games.

Tottenham’s match against Leicester City has been called off for the second time this week as Covid infection rates continue to increase.

Brentford versus Manchester United and Burnley vs Watford were both postponed as a result of the postponement.

Everton and Liverpool both have games tonight, with the Blues hosting Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and the Reds hosting Newcastle United at Anfield.

Despite reports that three Chelsea players have tested positive for Covid, both games are still on.

The Premier League, on the other hand, has been chastised for postponing a number of games in recent days.

However, the governing body outlined how the process works in a statement confirming the postponement of Leicester against Tottenham.

“The Premier League recognizes that this decision will disappoint and irritate fans who were planning to attend tonight’s match, and apologizes for the difficulty and disturbance caused at such short notice,” the statement added.

“Based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement instructions sent to all clubs, the Board evaluates request to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis.”

“It will look at a number of things, such as a club’s ability to field a team, the status, severity, and potential impact of the COVID-19 epidemic at the club, and the players’ capacity to safely prepare for and play the match.”

“The Board must also take into account the larger hazards to the opposition and other people with whom the club may come into contact.”

“The Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures, with the health and welfare of all players and staff as a top priority, especially in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.”

“These include methods like more regular testing, wearing facial coverings indoors, observing social separation, and limiting treatment time,” she says.