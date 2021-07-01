As England prepares to play in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, here are eight lesser-known attractions in Rome.

You could be forgiven for being envious of England’s football team, which flew to Rome with only a few days’ notice.

The Colosseum, the Pantheon, and St Peter’s Basilica are legendary, but there’s a lot more to the Italian city than can fit on the cover of a guidebook.

We doubt Gareth Southgate’s team will get to go sightseeing, but if they do, these are a few lesser-known sites they should see…

The Cestius Pyramid

This derivative tomb evokes the even-more-ancient Nubian pyramids, and cuts a bizarre figure on the current Roman skyline. It’s right at home among historic ruins, though generally those of a different civilisation. It’s sometimes referred to be Europe’s sole “Egyptian” pyramid because it’s considerably pointier than other pyramids and was built between 18 and 12 BC to mark the resting place of a Roman aristocrat.

The Roman Cat Sanctuary in Torre, Argentina

Stay for the furry buddies, come for the food and prehistory. In the early 1990s, the deteriorating temple complex of Largo di Torre Argentina became a home for sick and injured cats, and hundreds of creatures now prowl the mossy pillars and colonnades. Part of Pompey’s Portico is preserved in the ruins.

Caracalla’s Baths (Caracalla’s Baths)

The Baths of Caracalla aren’t exactly obscure, but they’re still a few thousand Instagram photos away from being a household name. There’s an astonishing amount of stonework still remaining at the second largest public baths in Ancient Rome (or thermae, to be precise), and it’s easy to imagine the marble-and-stone magnificence of centuries gone by.

Crypt of the Capuchins

If you’ve ever visited the Sedlec Ossuary in the Czech Republic, you’ll be familiar with the Capuchin Crypt’s chandeliers constructed from actual human skulls. The local friars would wait three decades for their deceased to decay before exhuming the bones and displaying them on the walls and ceiling. We wouldn’t recommend it for a rainy day because it’s a chilling and calculated reminder of mortality.

