As dock employees and an agency are in a pay dispute, ‘Lads walk off site.’

After a dispute over an agency failing to pay them the necessary amount, dock workers on zero-hours contracts staged an unexpected walk-out today.

At around 10 a.m., contractors hired by the agency Stafforce at dockland sites across Liverpool and Birkenhead laid down their tools and went home.

Crane operators and truck drivers are among the positions supplied by the company at Peel Ports, and they are paid weekly.

One Stafforce employee, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday: “We have no power, no trade union, and no real rights with the corporation because we work zero hours.

“So we did the only thing we could think of, which was to stand up together, and that’s exactly what we did.”

The workers, according to The Washington Newsday, have been complaining about salary for several weeks.

Frustrations reached a boiling point this week when many Stafforce employees claimed they had not been paid or were underpaid, prompting others to examine their pay stubs and discover further problems.

The employee stated: “It wasn’t everyone, but a significant number of us recognized that we were underpaid.

“I’d guess roughly 90%, which is enough for all of us to leave. We threatened to leave if it wasn’t fixed yesterday, and someone from management came down and gave us a lecture about how it will be fixed.

“We came in this morning and it hadn’t been sorted, so everyone simply walked away.”

Some of the Stafforce contractors who work on zero-hours contracts have lost relatively minor amounts of approximately £10, while others have lost up to £700 in recent weeks, according to the worker.

On the phone, a Stafforce employee told The Washington Newsday that a boss had told her, “we cannot comment as it is a private subject.”

“We are aware that there has been an issue this week that has caused some of our employees to be credited into their bank account later today than usual (10.45am), which has led to them mistakenly feeling they had not been paid and,” a company representative said to a follow-up email.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”