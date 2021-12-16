As Curtis confesses to Emma on ITV’s Coronation Street, viewers make the same point.

Curtis Delamere confessed to Emma Brooker, which distracted Coronation Street viewers.

On tonight’s episode, Sam Retford’s character finally revealed he doesn’t have a life-threatening condition.

Emma had learned earlier in the week from her fiance’s doctor that the medicines he had been taking were actually vitamins.

In yesterday’s episode, she interrogated his father, who eventually admitted his son was lying to her.

Curtis sadly revealed the truth on Thursday’s show, saying he originally pretended to be ill to keep his parents from divorcing.

Emma was upset by the news and called off the wedding until she was persuaded to reconsider by Steve, who informed her that Curtis had contributed £4,000 to charity.

Viewers on Twitter, on the other hand, were caught aback by the two lovers’ emotional heart-to-heart in their flat.

Emma’s house was damaged by a fire earlier this year, and admirers flocked to social media to inquire why they hadn’t redecorated yet.

“Are they ever going to refurbish Emma’s flat after the fire?” Mary wondered.

“Why is Emma still living in a burnt-out flat?” Ty continued. Imagine spending all this money on a wedding only to return home to a burnt-out apartment. ” “Take away the Curtis bombshell for a second…. why would Emma consider spending money on a wedding while the flat is still in burnt out decor?” Donnatella wondered. “Are you going to get some help?” Owen asked. Curtis, what are you looking for? “Do you want to decorate your apartment?” “Why hasn’t that flat been painted yet?” Mary wondered on Twitter. Kelly stated, “I It’s been a while after the flat caught fire, and they still haven’t redecorated?” “Now that Curtis has come clean, surely the strapping youngster can grab some sugar-soap and get started on that flat,” Hilda observed.