As Crystal Palace lay down a marker, Liverpool fans say the same thing about Odsonne Edouard.

On Saturday afternoon, Crystal Palace maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park.

Things couldn’t have gone much better for new manager Patrick Vieira than a single defeat to Chelsea on matchday one.

Spurs were reduced to ten men on 58 minutes, and Wilfred Zaha scored from the penalty spot just under 20 minutes later, but Odsonne Edouard, a debutant, stole the show.

With a goal just 27 seconds after coming on, the striker became only the fourth player in Premier League history to score more than once as a substitute on their debut.

He was on the scoresheet again 10 minutes later as Palace earned their first win of the season.

Edouard moved to Selhurst Park on deadline day for a cost of roughly £14 million, which may climb to £18.5 million.

Before joining Palace, the 23-year-old was linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Leicester, Everton, Arsenal, and Brighton.

Liverpool fans now believe they were cheated out of a bargain when he scored a brace in his new club’s fairytale start.

One supporter wrote on social media, “What a debut by Edouard, he’s going to be class.”

“I’m envious of Palace; that’s the type of striker I’d love to see at Liverpool,” another said.

“Another day another player Liverpool should’ve gone for Edouard looks absurd the board need to take a good look at themselves,” one Twitter user wrote.

Following his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, Edouard played three years with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

In over 180 appearances for the club, he scored 86 goals, 22 of which came last season.

The France international is already showing indications of continuing his good form in the Premier League this season, and he might be in line to start against Liverpool next weekend.

The Reds will host Vieira’s side at Anfield next Saturday, and they’ve already made a statement with their performance against Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Liverpool prepare to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday before facing AC Milan in their first Champions League group stage meeting. “The summary has come to an end.”