As covid’s ‘frustration’ boils over, there’s a spike in assaults on personnel in psychiatric hospitals.

While covid has wreaked havoc on our emergency rooms, the pandemic’s consequences have also had a significant impact on Merseyside’s mental health.

Staffing pressures, rising anxiety and poor health of patients, and a reduction in activities and family visits have produced a worrying situation for employees working in the region’s secure psychiatric facilities.

The Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees the majority of the city’s mental health facilities, including Ashworth, Clock View, and the recently opened Rowan View secure hospitals, has seen an increase in patient assaults on staff.

According to a recent patient safety report to the Mersey Care board, assaults on staff increased by 12% over the previous year (August 2020–August 2021) as compared to the same period in 2019.

Worryingly, the numbers revealed a 15% increase in assaults on staff that resulted in harm, as well as an increase in the use of restraint by staff on patients.

“A review of increased patient aggression on staff and the Trust wide approach being adopted to support this has been undertaken,” the report states. “This review also considered the Trust being one of the frequent outliers from the staff survey results in relation to violence and aggression against staff, as well as the impact on our Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) staff as a result of increased hate crime incidents.”

“There has been a sustained increase in violence and aggressive occurrences across the Trust during this reporting period, with specific escalations in both the Local and Secure divisions.”

According to the trust, one of the drivers of the problem was covid-related infection prevention procedures.

According to the report, “a review of the precipitating factors leading to the upward trend in the use of restrictive practices and assaults on staff since March 2021 has identified the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its toll on staff and services as efforts to reduce transmission continue has identified the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its toll on staff and services as efforts to reduce transmission persist.”

“For example, there has been a reduction in Multi Disciplinary Team (MDT) visibility and input, a reduction in meaningful off-ward activities, a suspension of Section 17 leave, and a suspension of family visits, all of which have resulted in increased anxiety and frustration among the service user group.”

“The summary comes to an end.”