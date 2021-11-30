As Covid’s booster plan is rapidly stepped up, Omicron arrives in Liverpool.

As the government announces intentions to rapidly ramp up booster shots, the Omicron version of Covid-19 has been discovered in Liverpool.

Today, eight new cases of the alarming new variety were reported in England, bringing the total number of cases to 13, with nine cases reported in Scotland.

There are now two instances in Barnet, one in Brentwood, two in Camden, one in Haringey, one in Liverpool, one in north Norfolk, one in Nottingham, one in Sutton, another in Wandsworth, and two in Westminster, according to the UK Health Service Agency.

In the next days, this figure is projected to climb.

As Omicron fears develop, an expert advises ‘don’t socialize unless absolutely required.’

Individuals who have tested positive, as well as their connections, are being isolated, according to officials.

Mr Johnson stated today at a Downing Street press conference that the objective now is to provide booster shots to all people who are eligible by the end of January, with the scheme being greatly expanded.

He said it will be done in the same way as previous vaccination rollouts, with five-year gaps between each age group, with the most vulnerable being given priority.

People are being advised not to book a booster until their age group has been notified by the NHS.

According to the Prime Minister, “We’re going to give it our all to make sure we can deliver it to everyone in two months.””

Like Christmas trees, temporary vaccination clinics will spring up all over the place.

He continued, ” “I understand our frustration and tiredness at the prospect of having to go through it all again. Our current situation will always be vastly superior to that of a year ago.

“It’s time for another big British vaccination effort, we’ve done it before, we’ll do it again – let’s not give this virus a second chance,” Mr Johnson said, adding that he will have his booster shot on Thursday.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, added: “We can now take our booster program to the next level.

“This is a national endeavor, and we all have a part to play if we want to give ourselves the best opportunity possible of spending Christmas with our loved ones.”

