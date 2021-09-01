As Covid matures in older Liverpool groups, he faces “difficult months ahead.”

Covid-19 infection rates in Liverpool remain high, raising new concerns about the spread of the disease among the city’s older, more vulnerable residents.

The city’s public health director expressed concern in a new update on the rising number of illnesses among people 65 and older.

“Rates started growing (in Liverpool) from June onwards, hitting a high of over 500/100,000 in July before settling at around 340/100,000 for the past month,” he said.

“Rates are extremely high throughout Liverpool and throughout all age categories. However, the over 65s rate of 246 per 100,000 persons is cause for alarm. Covid poses the greatest risk to the elderly and those with long-term health difficulties, as we all know.”

Mr Ashton said hospital pressure in Liverpool is ‘high,’ with 164 people infected with the virus currently in the city’s hospitals, with roughly 10% of those patients in critical care beds, adding, “Hospitals are extremely busy overall for this time of year, and Covid is contributing significantly to the pressure they are under.”

He stated that the city’s overall number of Covid deaths has risen to 1249, with nine new deaths registered in the past week, six of which occurred on August 23.

Mr Ashton has often expressed alarm about Liverpool’s low vaccination rates, with only 59 percent of adults having received two vaccines and 69 percent having received only one.

This is significantly lower than the national averages of 79 and 88 percent, respectively.

He said it’s critical that people be vaccinated because the city is about to go through a “tough” period in the coming months.

“From this week, students return to school/college, while others return to work after vacations,” he remarked. Infection rates will rise as a result of this. Please start getting tested twice weekly right now to help make areas as safe as possible.

“Seasonal is expected to be challenging, as people begin to spend more time indoors and other winter ailments develop, putting further strain on already overburdened health and care systems. Please do your part by always being Covid safe.”

“This is a virus that spreads quickly over the globe,” he added.

