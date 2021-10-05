As cops and a helicopter surround a gas station, a stolen automobile wrecks in a chase.

After a “shocking” event in Birkenhead early this morning, a man has been arrested.

At around 12.20 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, police were dispatched to Wirral Way Service Station on Borough Road in response to complaints of a Mini being taken from the forecourt.

Officers were supported by the National Police Air Service in tracking down the stolen automobile, which was discovered crashed on Park Road South.

Detectives then discovered a main at a neighboring residence and apprehended him.

The 35-year-old Rock Ferry man has been charged with aggravated vehicle theft, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and failing to give a specimen for analysis.

“This would have been a horrific occurrence to have experienced or witnessed,” Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden said. “Thankfully, no one was wounded during the theft or the subsequent driving.

“Although a guy has been apprehended, we still want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or captured anything on CCTV, dashcam, or other devices as part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre, citing reference 21000690287.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.