As constraints lessen, workers should return to their offices.

Workers are being asked to return to work as soon as the limitations on July 19 are lifted.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he wants as many people as possible to return to normal job, particularly young people.

Working remotely during the epidemic, according to the Chancellor, harmed young workers because face-to-face interaction is important.

“I think for young people, especially that capacity to be in your office, be in your job, and learn from others more directly, is something that’s really essential, and I look forward to us progressively getting back to that,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Sunak did state that the final choice would be made by the businesses themselves. “In the end, I trust people and businesses to make their own decisions,” he said.

The move is also expected to have a significant economic impact on businesses that rely on office workers for business, such as cafes.

The financial impact of employees working from home on these types of enterprises had been a source of significant worry.

Despite the chancellor’s pleas for people to return to work, there is a serious warning about the number of workers who may have to quarantine in the run-up to the restrictions being lifted on August 16 for those who have been completely vaccinated.

It has also sparked worry among unions, who are concerned about the general lack of advice for employees returning safely.

“We all want working life to get back to business as usual,” Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, said in a Daily Mail report.

“However, when limits are eased and more people return to work, it is critical that we get workplace safety right and restore worker and public confidence.”