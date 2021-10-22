As camera footage was unearthed, Emmerdale Meena’s big mistake was discovered.

Emmerdale viewers believe Meena’s nefarious deeds will be exposed.

Andrea died in a corn maze fire during this week’s super soap week.

However, viewers are aware that Andrea was only in the maze to try to get away from Meena after witnessing the nurse attempt to drown Victoria.

Meena thought she’d gotten away with Andrea’s murder and Victoria’s attempted murder.

However, it was discovered today that Meena was seen on camera dunking an unconscious Victoria in the water.

Fans were overjoyed by the news, with many hopeful that Meena’s reign of terror would come to an end.

“At least they discovered the camera that will show Mad Meena trying to drown Victoria,” Julie tweeted.

“Omg Andrea is dead, then I hope the camera shows evidence of Meena,” Piggy added.

“Watch that GO PRO NOW!” Alex said.

“Watch the GoPro film and you’ll realize Meena is a disgusting liar,” Dave remarked.

Lisa said, ” “All of this anticipation… Andrea was the one who died. Meena has managed to get away with it again again. I’m hoping there’s video evidence!!!” “The camera had better have footage,” Liz-Ann replied. Hannah also posted on Twitter: “At the very least, they discovered the camera. I’m hoping they’re Meena and capture her red-handed.”