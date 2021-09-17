As ‘Breakdown’ drops, Demi Lovato expresses her gratitude to G-Eazy.

Demi Lovato congratulated G-Eazy for their new music video, “Breakdown,” which they released together.

On Thursday evening, Lovato, 29, took to Instagram to share a music video depicting the two musicians’ real-life breakdowns. “I have enormous plans, but they don’t feel like mine . The artist said in the caption, “Thank you @G Eazy for sharing this song with me.”

Close-ups of both artists and a slew of problematic headlines, including G-legal Eazy’s woes and Lovato’s drug overdose, are shown at the start of the video.

“Been fighting my demons, but they ain’t fighting fair,” G-Eazy sings, while Lovato adds, “I got huge plans, but none of them feel like mine.”

On the same day, fans took to Twitter to express their feelings. One of the fans thanked Lovato for using the music video to express their “suffering and trauma” in a dramatic way. “Demi’s art is so striking because she pours her grief and tragedy into it. “Thank you, Demi,” an admirer remarked next to Lovato’s images.

Another fan posted screenshots of the music video on social media.

“Holy sh-t I started crying watching this music video it touched me deeply very inspiring inspirational words love this video,” one user wrote, while another added, “this song is incredible i’m so proud of you for everything you’ve overcome you inspire me every single day to keep fighting you’re one of the reasons for my happiness I love you.”

G-Eazy was arrested earlier this week for reportedly striking two men outside a New York hotel. The 32-year-old rapper made headlines last year after his ex-girlfriend alleged he had cheated on her several times.

Lovato, on the other hand, reported in March 2021 that after overdosing, they were assaulted by their drug dealer. The artist also published a documentary on the tragedy in 2018, claiming that the drug dealer exploited them and left them to die alone.

Lovato is presently working on an upcoming comedic TV series called “Hungry,” which follows a group of pals who are searching for love and success in life.

G-Eazy, on the other hand, will next be seen in the horror film “18 & Over.” Pamela Anderson, Jake Weary, Luis Guzman, Paris Hilton, and Lindsey Pelas will also appear in the film.