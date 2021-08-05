As Ben Davies’ transfer plan unfolds, Liverpool are ready to receive a windfall from Danny Ings.

Danny Ings, a former Liverpool striker, has joined Aston Villa in a surprise deal.

The West Midlands club is thought to have paid £30 million for the 29-year-old, who has signed a three-year contract at Villa Park.

Ings struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at Anfield, owing to injury problems, although he was well-liked by his teammates.

Jurgen Klopp remarked when his move to the south coast was confirmed, “He is such a fantastic youngster.”

“Honestly, if you could bottle character and spirit, his would sell all over the world – he is so upbeat and energetic. But we won’t miss him just for his persona; he’s a footballer with all the tools.”

Liverpool sold the striker to Southampton in 2018, however sporting director Michael Edwards negotiated a savvy transfer deal on his behalf.

And it appears that his new move will net the Reds roughly £2 million.

Liverpool defender Ben Davies is attracting a lot of attention.

Since joining the club in February, the 25-year-old has yet to make a competitive appearance for the club, and given recent events, that seems unlikely to change.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez on the verge of returning to action after lengthy layoffs, and Ibrahima Konate on the way, Davies’ chances appear to be dwindling.

Celtic, Sheffield United, and Bournemouth are all keeping a careful eye on this issue, as the former Preston North End centre-back appears to be out of contention for a starting spot.

And, with a longer-term plan in place, a loan transfer appears to be the next logical step.

