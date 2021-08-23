As an LGBTQ person, Elliot Page reveals how the song “But I’m A Cheerleader” helped him overcome loneliness.

As a member of the LGBTQ community, Elliot Page has recounted how the song “But I’m a Cheerleader” helped him overcome “shame and self-hatred.” Page spoke about how he discovered the 1999 comedy when he was 15 and how it has changed his life since then while accepting his Outfest Achievement Award on Sunday in Los Angeles.

“I don’t know if I would have made it without the various representation that I was able to stumble onto as a kid and a teenager – there was very little,” he remarked. “I’m not sure I would have made it through the moments of isolation, loneliness, shame, and self-hatred that were so intense, overpowering, and all-encompassing that you couldn’t see out of them.”

“And then, you know, when you’re 15 and you’re surfing through the channels and you come across ‘But I’m a Cheerleader,’ and the dialogue and situations in that film just change your life,” she says. I almost think we don’t talk about how important representation is, how many lives it saves, and how many futures it opens up enough,” he concluded.

Page, who out his sexual orientation in December, went on to call the lack of representation “infuriating.” The Oscar nominee also commended Outfest and other such organizations for “totally transforming that” and “helping get tales out in the world that I know are reaching people in moments where they feel painfully alone, terrified, and without a sense of community.”

Organizations like Outfest, Page said, provide a “lifeline” for people like him, and that representation has helped him overcome feelings of loneliness.

Octavia Spencer, who was also given the James Schamus Ally Award at the occasion, expressed her pride in bringing LGBTQIA stories to audiences all over the world through her documentaries.

“I am honored to receive this award,” she said, adding, “It is vital to stand by your friends and treat them with the same respect you would give yourself.” It’s also critical to use genuine storytelling to open people’s hearts and brains. Good stories may be entertaining while also bringing about change and hope.”