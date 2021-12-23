As ‘All I Want For Christmas’ reaches 1 billion Spotify streams, Mariah Carey expresses her gratitude.

Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday hymn, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” has surpassed one billion Spotify streams.

“Thank you to @spotify, the #lambily, and everyone who has streamed this song to brighten up the season! “I am grateful for each and every one of these 1 billion streams!” exclaims the “Queen of Christmas.” “In a gorgeous metallic puffer coat, flashing silver and black hat, sheer black leggings, and black boots, she posed with her commemorative plaque in an Instagram post.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “All I Want For Christmas” has also returned to the top place.

With a total of 49 weeks on the list, the festive single has reached the top three times, according to Billboard. Carey is the only artist to have the same song debut at No. 1 on the Billboard chart three times.

Carey is presently in Aspen, Colorado, with her children and boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, on her annual December holiday.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old singer uploaded a video of herself and her 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, doing a special holiday ritual.

As she walked out of a hot tub in a black wetsuit, she added, “So we’re about to conduct an Aspen tradition that we love to do.” “And the youngsters have been enamored with it. We’re also going to roll about in the snow.” Carey and her twins ran back to the tub to warm up after rolling around in the snow.

On the same day, the “Fantasy” singer released a video of herself singing the popular song with her children while their two dogs growled and howled in the background.

Fans and friends descended on the comments section to applaud the group’s performance.

“YOU!!! It’s really lovely, “Kris Jenner penned the piece. “I love thissssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

Carey recently collaborated with McDonald’s on the Mariah Menu, which offers fans free delights when they order through the fast-food chain’s mobile app until Christmas Eve. As part of the promotion, ten thousand fans received limited edition Mariah x McDonald’s t-shirts earlier this week, according to Billboard.