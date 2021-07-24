As Alex Oxlade-transformation Chamberlain’s is observed, Liverpool commit a £20 million transfer error.

Saturday, July 24th’s morning digest.

On Friday evening, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was given another chance to restart his Liverpool career as the Reds overcame Mainz 05 1-0 in their third pre-season encounter.

Jurgen Klopp has chosen to experiment with Oxlade-Chamberlain taking over as the team’s ‘No.9′ in the absence of his star man Roberto Firmino.

Oxlade-tenure Chamberlain’s as a centre-forward appears to be disappointing many fans, after he failed to make an impression in the Reds’ friendly against VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday afternoon. Many fans believe the former Arsenal man has the qualities to be productive in that position.

Many fans turned to social media to express their displeasure with Klopp’s performance, with many pleading with him to abandon the experiment.

Danny Ings and Liverpool parted ways two years ago when the 29-year-old completed a permanent deal with Southampton after a solid loan season in the 2018-19 season.

However, Ings, who turned 29 this week, would be the ideal striker for Klopp to experiment with in the coming season as he attempts to relieve the pressure on his existing strikers, particularly Firmino.

Ings’ aggressive style of play would be a good fit for the type of striker the Germans are searching for this summer.

Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s transfer genius, rarely seems to get things wrong, but when it comes to analyzing how ideal Ings would be for Liverpool right now, this could be a rare lapse in the Liverpool sporting director’s transfer record.

