As Aldi overtakes Tesco and Asda, it raises wages for Merseyside employees.

In the new year, supermarket behemoth Aldi has excellent news for its staff.

As it maintains its status as the UK’s best-paying supermarket, the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket aims to raise pay rates for shop staff in Merseyside beginning February 1, 2022.

Aldi is also the only supermarket that provides paid breaks, which are worth £750 a year for the average shop employee.

Aldi confirmed that a big update to SpecialBuys will be implemented in all UK stores in December.

The retailer will pay all store assistants at least £10.10 an hour nationally and £11.55 for those inside the M25, above the Living Wage Foundation’s suggested real living wage rates of £9.90 an hour nationally and £11.05 an hour inside the M25.

“The devotion and enthusiasm of our workers has fuelled our success over many years, notably in the last 18 months,” said Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Aldi UK and Ireland.

“We want to make certain that our colleagues are always fully compensated for their outstanding job.” We continue to offer the greatest pay in the supermarket business, thanks to these new rates and the fact that we are the only supermarket that pays colleagues for breaks taken throughout their shifts.” Aldi aims to hire around 2,000 store-level employees next year, as part of a £1.3 billion investment in its 950 stores across the UK over the next two years.