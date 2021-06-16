As a result of the shootings, the street was rocked by gunfire, prompting a large police response.

After a shooting in the middle of the night, a window and front door were broken, and later that day, a bullet struck a second home.

Following the shooting, a central pane of glass was replaced with a board at an address on Woolfall Crescent in Huyton, and the glass in the front door was damaged.

At roughly 2.30 a.m. on Sunday, police arrived on the site and began an investigation.

Later that day, at 7.10 p.m., a second shooting occurred in Huyton, this time outside a home on Reeds Road, about a six-minute drive from the first.

Police said they are not tying the two crimes at the moment, but that might change.

At the time of the incident, there were persons inside the Woolfall Crescent property.

Neighbors reported they were awakened by the sound of a blast in the middle of the night, just before emergency personnel arrived.

On Monday morning, police had left the scene on Woolfall Crescent, but a large presence remained around Reeds Road, despite the damage to the house and window.

A huge stretch of Brookwood Road was closed off, yet the reasons for the high level of activity on that route remained unknown, as police confirmed the gunshot occurred on nearby Reeds Road.

Lines of cops were spotted scanning the ground for possible bullet casings, their eyes concentrated on the sidewalk and the foliage in search of vital forensic evidence.

Officers from the CID arrived at the cordon around midday and took a tour of the nearby area, including Brookwood Road and Reeds Road.

Around ten years ago, the area posed substantial issues for police, with major gang crime involving weapons and knives being widespread. The Bakers Green “Bakies” Boys were high on detectives’ radar, as they were frequently called to crimes on and around Bakers Green Road and neighboring Reeds Road.

Graffiti slogans such as “Grass All Over,” “Blow Your Head,” and “Grass All Over” were seen on hoardings along Reeds Road today, highlighting the ongoing issues. The summary comes to a close.