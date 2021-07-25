As a result of the reversal of the joint custody decision, Brad Pitt believes the “current situation” is “not good for kids.”

According to a source, Brad Pitt is concerned about his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s children as a fresh ruling shakes up the former couple’s ongoing custody fight.

According to an opinion filed with the court Friday, the Second District Court of Appeal in California sided with Jolie and removed Judge John Ouderkirk from the case, citing a violation of “his ethical obligations.” As a result, Ouderkirk’s ruling in May providing Pitt additional time with his five minor children was overturned, according to People.

After failing to reveal his financial links with Pitt’s legal team, Jolie argued that Ouderkirk, who had been serving as their temporary judge, might not be impartial.

“Brad believes there is overwhelming evidence that the existing scenario isn’t good for the kids,” an unnamed source close to Pitt told the site following the new verdict. This only delays things for everyone.”

According to People, Jolie’s staff has refused to comment on the new opinion.

The verdict implies that the custody battle for the children of the former couple will have to start all over again.

According to the publication, Pitt had agreed that if Ouderkirk was disqualified, the custody arrangement between him and Jolie would revert to the parenting plan in place before to November 2018. As a result, Jolie has sole custody of the children, while Pitt gets visitation rights.

Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, were all included in Ouderkirk’s previous verdict. Maddox, their oldest son, is now 19 years old and is no longer involved in the custody battle.

“The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue,” a Pitt official stated in a statement following Ouderkirk’s disqualification. The facts have remained the same.”

“An unusual amount of factual data led the judge—and the many specialists who testified—to a clear judgment about what is in the best interests of the children. We’ll keep doing what’s necessary legally based on the comprehensive findings of what’s best for the kids,” the representative continued.

Ouderkirk’s “failure to make mandatory disclosures” about other court actions involving Pitt’s lawyers “could cause an objective person, informed of all of the facts” to doubt his impartiality in the case, according to the judges who heard the hearing earlier this month.

“Jolie obtained this new information only after her counsel inquired about Judge Ouderkirk’s new activities, not because Judge Ouderkirk had fulfilled his duties under the Code of Judicial Ethics to do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.