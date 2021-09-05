As a result of the ongoing “shipping delays,” another 50 Aldi Specialbuys have been delayed.

Aldi has announced that more than 50 of its SpecialBuy products, including a number of homeware items set to go on sale this week, have been postponed.

The business is working with a stock problem, but claims delivery times are “subject to vary.”

Every Thursday and Sunday, SpecialBuys, which are located in Aldi’s middle aisle and feature everything from homeware to gym equipment to baby products, are launched.

However, many of the items that were supposed to go on sale in early September have been delayed and will not arrive until the end of the month.

“Due to the present difficulties in global shipping, a number of Specialbuys may be delayed,” according to Aldi’s website. Please accept our sincere apologies for any trouble this may create.

“We’re doing everything we can to provide clarity on expected availability dates, but they may vary. Stores and regions will have different dates.

“Please see the list of affected products below and subscribe to our email newsletter for the most up-to-date availability information.”

Complete list of Aldi SpecialBuys that have been postponed

13.3-Inch Notebook – August 29, 2021

12/09/2021 – Ambiano Kettle

12/09/2021 – Ambiano Toaster

Mats for the Bath and Shower -12/09/2021

12/09/2021 – Bathroom Accessories

12/09/2021 – Black Toilet Bin

02/09/2021 – Bobble Bath Mat

Selection of Cutlery – 12/09/2021

Set of Essential Utensils -09/09/2021

Plant Pot with House Character – 02/09/2021

Clock at Kirkton House – 02/09/2021

Side Table – Kirkton House – 02/09/2021

Kirkton House Throw – Tuesday, September 2, 2021

12/09/2021 Mugs & Bowls

Food Storage in Nests – 03/09/2021

29/08/2021 Print Cushion

12/09/2021 – Reusable Straws

Coffee To Go – Stainless Steel – 03/10/2021

Fruit Storage in Tiers – 12/09/2021

12/09/2021 – Wire File Storage Basket

12/09/2021 Wire Storage Trolley

12/09/2021 – 3D Unicorn Umbrella

Pack of 400 x 120mm Clamps – 09/09/2021

06/09/2021 – 99-Piece Tool Kit

Welly Socks for Animals – 12/09/2021

05/09/2021 – Coloring Books

05/09/2021 – Dog Blanket

07/09/2021 – Double USB Socket

Ferrex 20V Cordless Polisher – 03/09/2021 Ferrex 20V Cordless Polisher – 03/09/2021 Ferrex 20V Cordless Polish

09/09/2021 Ferrex Digital Multimeter

09/09/2021 Mini Soldering Torch Kit

01/09/2021 – Multipurpose Ladder

8 Piece Screwdriver Set – 03/09/2021

-06/09/2021 Spider Catcher

05/09/2021 – Spider Repellent Spray

12/09/2021 – Tiger Wellies

12/09/2021 Unicorn Backpack

