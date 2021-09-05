As a result of the ongoing “shipping delays,” another 50 Aldi Specialbuys have been delayed.
Aldi has announced that more than 50 of its SpecialBuy products, including a number of homeware items set to go on sale this week, have been postponed.
The business is working with a stock problem, but claims delivery times are “subject to vary.”
Every Thursday and Sunday, SpecialBuys, which are located in Aldi’s middle aisle and feature everything from homeware to gym equipment to baby products, are launched.
However, many of the items that were supposed to go on sale in early September have been delayed and will not arrive until the end of the month.
“Due to the present difficulties in global shipping, a number of Specialbuys may be delayed,” according to Aldi’s website. Please accept our sincere apologies for any trouble this may create.
“We’re doing everything we can to provide clarity on expected availability dates, but they may vary. Stores and regions will have different dates.
“Please see the list of affected products below and subscribe to our email newsletter for the most up-to-date availability information.”
Complete list of Aldi SpecialBuys that have been postponed
13.3-Inch Notebook – August 29, 2021
12/09/2021 – Ambiano Kettle
12/09/2021 – Ambiano Toaster
Mats for the Bath and Shower -12/09/2021
12/09/2021 – Bathroom Accessories
12/09/2021 – Black Toilet Bin
02/09/2021 – Bobble Bath Mat
Selection of Cutlery – 12/09/2021
Set of Essential Utensils -09/09/2021
Plant Pot with House Character – 02/09/2021
Clock at Kirkton House – 02/09/2021
Side Table – Kirkton House – 02/09/2021
Kirkton House Throw – Tuesday, September 2, 2021
12/09/2021 Mugs & Bowls
Food Storage in Nests – 03/09/2021
29/08/2021 Print Cushion
12/09/2021 – Reusable Straws
Coffee To Go – Stainless Steel – 03/10/2021
Fruit Storage in Tiers – 12/09/2021
12/09/2021 – Wire File Storage Basket
12/09/2021 Wire Storage Trolley
12/09/2021 – 3D Unicorn Umbrella
Pack of 400 x 120mm Clamps – 09/09/2021
06/09/2021 – 99-Piece Tool Kit
Welly Socks for Animals – 12/09/2021
05/09/2021 – Coloring Books
05/09/2021 – Dog Blanket
07/09/2021 – Double USB Socket
Ferrex 20V Cordless Polisher – 03/09/2021 Ferrex 20V Cordless Polisher – 03/09/2021 Ferrex 20V Cordless Polish
09/09/2021 Ferrex Digital Multimeter
09/09/2021 Mini Soldering Torch Kit
01/09/2021 – Multipurpose Ladder
8 Piece Screwdriver Set – 03/09/2021
-06/09/2021 Spider Catcher
05/09/2021 – Spider Repellent Spray
12/09/2021 – Tiger Wellies
12/09/2021 Unicorn Backpack
