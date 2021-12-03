As a result of the ‘house crumbling,’ residents have been evacuated and the location has been cordoned off by the council.

People have been evacuated from their houses after a house on a terraced street was observed ‘crumbling.’

Knowsley Council has ordered the evacuation of homes on Castlewell in Whiston, Prescot, following the imposition of an emergency prohibition order.

A gable end from a house at the end of the street appears to have collapsed in photos of the incident.

Builders were spotted at the scene working on the property as a number of bricks were strewn across the road after a lorry collided with a gantry and closed the road for ‘hours.’

A handful of doors in the street had an emergency ban order from Knowsley Council.

The building collapse is said to have impacted ten homes, with residents being evacuated from their homes.

“The council is satisfied that the hazard(s) involve(s)an imminent risk of serious harm to the health or safety of the occupier(s) of the premises, and that the council is under a duty to take appropriate enforcement action under section 5 of the Housing Act 2004 (the Act”),” the notice reads in part.

Under section 43 of the Housing Act 2004, Knowsley Council “prohibits the immediate impact of the use of the house and for any purpose not permitted by the council,” according to the order.

Metal fences and a ‘Danger demolition in process’ sign can be seen in photos taken at the scene.

It’s unknown what kind of maintenance is being done on the houses or how long homeowners will be unable to return home.

A request for comment has been made to Knowsley Council.

