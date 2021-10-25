As a result of the expert’s apologies, a BBC Antiques Roadshow guest loses £20,000 on an item.

A guest on the Antiques Roadshow was told that a piece of art that should have cost £20,000 was actually worthless.

On tonight’s broadcast, Rupert Maas was charged with valuing a signed Banksy piece.

Mr Maas soon deduced that the picture, which was sitting on an old steel plate, had been removed from a building.

During his trip in Brighton, the guest recounted, he noticed the ‘loose’ piece on the beachfront lido and ripped it off.

The guest had brought the piece to Antiques Roadshow to have it assessed, and it appeared to be dated around 2004.

Mr Maas, on the other hand, explained that the piece the guest had brought in had a problem.

He stated, ” “Now, that’s a problematic situation because Banksy, and he’s not the first to do this, manages his brand really carefully.

“You can go to his website and apply for a certificate of authenticity for his work.

“And then he or his team will issue one if they believe, first and foremost, that it is legitimate and that it has not been taken out of the public domain for which it was painted and placed in the private.”

Mr. Maas went on to say: “That could be a reason why a certificate of authenticity isn’t issued.

“He refers to it as pest control, which is appropriate given how frequently rats appear in his art.”

The guest claimed that he had attempted to obtain a certificate of authenticity, but that the team had returned and informed him that they could not say it was an original Banksy.

Mr. Maas stated, “I believe the message here is that if you come across a piece of graffiti art, leave it for the people to enjoy.

“I’m not lecturing you; I’m simply stating that selling without that certificate is quite tough.

“It may be worth £20,000 with it. You’ll be nowhere if you don’t have it.

“Please accept my apologies.”