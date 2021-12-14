As a result of Kylian Mbappe’s claim, Liverpool has given hope to the adolescent sensation.

In just over two weeks, the January transfer market will officially open, and speculation is rife regarding Liverpool’s prospective actions.

Jurgen Klopp has proved that if the proper player becomes available in the winter market, he is not afraid to use it, bringing in Virgil van Dijk, Takumi Minamino, Ozan Kabak, and Ben Davies in recent seasons, the last two due to injury crises.

While no such issues have arisen so far this season, Liverpool may require some reinforcements – even if just on a temporary basis – to replace Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita, who will all miss a few games while competing in the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Liverpool can compensate in midfield, but the loss of the two attackers will be felt, especially with Roberto Firmino still recovering from injury.

Although the Brazilian and Diogo Jota are expected to return to full fitness in January, Liverpool could still do with a backup winger, with a number of names having been mentioned in recent months.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most recent Reds speculations.

Liverpool’s ‘pursuit’ of Karim Adeyemi has received a boost.

Adeyemi, a potential Liverpool target, was rumored to be on the move earlier this week, with a trade to Borussia Dortmund reportedly ’95 percent done’ ahead of the January transfer window.

The German club may lose Erling Haaland this summer, so they must prepare for life without him, and Adeyemi appears to be the man for the job.

“Nothing is determined yet,” the German international told Sky Austria about his future plans. “I’ll be at Salzburg next year.”

“That is, without a doubt, where my attention is. My mind is in Salzburg, and I’m excited about the Champions League.” Rodrygo.

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Liverpool, although Real Madrid are said to have no plans to offload or sell him in January.

According to the article, Liverpool is keeping an eye on Rodrygo ahead of a potential '£68 million move' in January.