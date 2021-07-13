As a result of a pipe rupture, bottled water will be distributed to dozens of people.

A water main burst during road resurfacing in Maghull, causing a flash flood.

The electricity has been going off and on all day, according to Lynne Warham, who lives adjacent to where the main on Park Lane burst. Her spouse works from home.

Due to the close proximity of the explosion, the 51-year-old was also advised that her home’s water supply would not be restored.

“I have my partner working at home, which isn’t great for her,” she told the ECHO. It has created some disruption, but it has not been off for an extended period of time. It just goes off for a minute or two and then comes back on, and it has done this a few times while the situation has been occurring outside.”

A digger working on the road collided with a main, causing the pipe to break. Between Parkbourn Drive and the railway bridge that crosses Park Lane, there was flooding.

While United Utilities works to resolve the situation, Lynne and her companion, Kim, are stuck with water “creeping up the driveway.”

“We’re without water for the time being till it is straightened out,” she said. A representative from United Utilities said he would look into bringing some bottled water over. They claimed they’ll be able to send some tankers in to pump water into the mains for the area surrounding us, but because we’re so near, it won’t reach to us. They’re determining which areas of the roadway are damaged, and they’ve promised to bring us some bottled water.”

Lynn made a post about the commotion, advising folks to stay away from the area at all costs. “Every time a vehicle passes, it causes a surge, pushing the water further up our roads and closer to the house,” she explained.

"We can confirm that a third party operating in the area has broken our water main on Park Lane in Maghull," a representative for United Utilities said. Our engineers are currently on the job, and we expect to be done soon.