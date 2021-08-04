As a result of a guest’s “personal attack” on a Hollywood icon, This Morning is under fire.

Fans of This Morning were outraged after a guest made a “personal attack” on Jennifer Aniston, a Hollywood actress.

Today’s episode of the ITV show was presented by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield taking a summer break from the show.

Henry Bonsu and Julia Hartley-Brewer joined them on the show’s This Morning’s View segment, where they examined the day’s biggest stories.

After today’s episode, all of this morning’s viewers say the same thing.

Jennifer Aniston’s claims that she has lost a few friends because they refused to get the Covid vaccine were one of the hot issues.

“I’ve simply lost a couple people in my weekly routine who have rejected or refused to reveal [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” the Friends actor remarked.

“I believe it is your moral and professional responsibility to enlighten, as we are not all podded up and tested on a daily basis.”

The guests questioned whether it was appropriate to disagree with people over their vaccine views, but Julia Hartley-Brewer was chastised for her remarks.

“I’d be very content to be cut out of Jennifer Aniston’s group if she insisted on knowing someone’s intimate medical history before bringing them to her home,” she remarked.

“I can’t image her dinner parties being much fun in the first place. It’d simply be her talking about her plastic surgery, which would be tedious.”

“I have no clue if Jennifer Aniston has had any revisions, we would just like to put that out,” Eamonn Holmes clarified after she made the scathing remarks. Julia might have access to knowledge that the rest of us don’t.”

Julia’s words sparked indignation among fans of the show, who rushed to Twitter to vent their displeasure.

“Julia [Hartley]-Brewer is vile!” one user exclaimed. In reaction, he calls Jennifer Aniston uninteresting and claims she probably only brags about her plastic surgery at dinner parties.”

“There you go, resorting to name calling Julia when people have different opinions than you!!!” wrote another.

